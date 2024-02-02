Russia, Ethiopia determined to closely coordinate approaches within UN, BRICS — MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Addis Ababa reaffirmed their determination to boost political dialogue at a meeting between Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and deputy foreign minister, and Misganu Arega, Ethiopian state minister of foreign affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties thoroughly discussed a set of issues related to the future development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Ethiopia, with a focus on expanding political dialogue and close coordination of approaches within the UN and BRICS, particularly in light of Russia’s 2024 chairmanship of the group," the ministry stated following consultations between the two diplomats.

The confidential exchange of views on pressing regional issues focused on the situation in the Horn of Africa. "Russia highlighted the need for the countries of the region to overcome the existing differences in the spirit of good-neighborliness and in full compliance with international law. It was also pointed out that there is no alternative to finding a national consensus in Sudan in order to ensure the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Russian Foreign Ministry added. "As for the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and the Red Sea region, an emphasis was put on the need to stop the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and normalize the situation in Yemen and beyond," the statement said.

Ethiopia officially joined BRICS on January 1.