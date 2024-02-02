Russia issued 170,000 e-visas in August-December 2023 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia issued 170,000 electronic visas to foreign nationals in the last five months of 2023, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department said on its Telegram channel.

"In August 2023, the electronic visa project kicked off, with 170,000 standardized e-visas being issued within the last five months of the past year (nationals of 55 countries are eligible for them)," the department said.

Nationals of nearly 60 foreign countries can make short trips to Russia using their ordinary passports "without the need to obtain visas under the terms stipulated by relevant international agreements," the department noted. "Visit the consular information web portal for the most recent information on the visa/visa-free parameters of trips," it added.

Russia initiated the issuance of standardized e-visas to nationals of 55 countries starting from August 1 of last year.