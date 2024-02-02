Putin moved by stories of wounded soldiers eager to rejoin units, comrades on frontline

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was moved and amazed by stories he heard about soldiers who, having only just barely recovered from serious combat wounds and injuries, expressed impatience and eagerness to return to their units on the frontline in the special military operation zone as soon they could.

Andrey Grechko, director of the Federal Research and Clinical Center of Intensive Care and Rehabilitation Therapy, who attended the president’s meeting with activists of the Everything for Victory! forum in Tula, recounted a story about one wounded serviceman with a serious cranio-cerebral injury, who, after spending eight weeks in intensive care, began earnestly asking to return back to the combat zone. "He was asking to return where? To the frontline?" Putin asked for clarification. "Yes. This is the first thing he began talking to us about," Grechko confirmed. "Our people are simply amazing," the Russian head of state concluded.

Putin also noted that doctors, and neurosurgeons in particular, have a very difficult job. "Your job is so complex," the Russian president said, stressing that such specialists possess "a heart and soul that are attuned to helping people." "This is a mission; much like the mission of a priest," he added.