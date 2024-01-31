West loses hybrid war against Moscow, says Russian security official

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia has withstood Western sanctions and survived, making it clear that the hybrid war being waged by the West against Moscow has failed, Nail Mukhitov, an aide to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with TASS.

"The West has lost its hybrid war against Russia. We did not collapse under sanctions or allow anyone to deceive us by telling us fairy tales about how beautiful and prosperous life is in Europe and America. Nor did we give in to provocations staged by US and British intelligence agencies in a bid to incite ethnic and religious discord," he pointed out.

Mukhitov noted that the Russian people drew strength from their unconditional love for the country. "Another thing that helps is the desire for freedom, which we see differently than the West," the security official emphasized.