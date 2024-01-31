Russian forces strike more than 200 Ukrainian targets in Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup Center hit more than 200 Ukrainian targets near the Krasny Liman sector of the line of engagement, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.

"Artillery crews struck more than 200 targets, including two strongholds, four concentrations of equipment and more than 100 concentrations of enemy man-and firepower near Yampolovka, Grigorovka, Dronovka and Serebryanka," Savchuk said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

Also, Russian air defense forces downed two Ukrainian Leleka and Fury drones near the settlement of Kremennaya, Savchuk added.