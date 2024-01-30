Internet access for National DNS users restored — regulator

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Problems with Internet access for providers and users of the National Domain Name System (DNS) were solved, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media told TASS.

"Providers and owners of autonomous systems using resolving of the National Domain Name System of the Center for Monitoring and Control are operating normally," the regulator informed.

The failure in the ".RU" domain zone had occurred because of a technical problem with the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) infrastructure, the .RU/RF domains coordination center said earlier.