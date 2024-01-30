Russian military training ‘by far’ better than NATO’s — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The quality of military training in the Russian Armed Forces is much higher than that of NATO forces, Vladimir Chizhov, a first deputy chairman at the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security said in comments ahead of the North Atlantic Alliance's planned Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024.

"The level of training in the Russian armed forces is now by far higher than the NATO level. That is why they are making such a fuss. I think our main goal in the current situation is to make our victory in the special military operation convincing for everyone, including NATO," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

Chizhov added that the script of the NATO exercise for the first time envisages military operations against Russia. That’s despite the fact that the alliance's leadership recently said that NATO is not against Russia and is not going to go to war against it, the lawmaker said.

"This is a fundamentally important point and we, of course, will call them on this," he said.

Earlier, NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe Christopher Cavoli announced that NATO will hold its largest exercise in the last decades, Steadfast Defender 2024, starting at the end of January. It will involve about 90,000 servicemen from the alliance’s member countries and Sweden.