The longer West clings to Zelensky’s peace formula, the worse for everyone — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The longer the West insists on the so-called peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the worse things will be for itself and for Kiev, a senior Russian diplomat warned.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia uses every opportunity to make its position clear to its allies and partners.

"First, <> it is not us who rejected dialogue, as Kiev banned itself from maintaining it. Second, the longer Western sponsors of the Kiev regime nurture this fantasy among authorities in Kiev that Zelensky’s formula can be a starting point, the worse it will be for them - both Kiev and the West," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat ruled out any agreements on that basis as he said that the situation on the ground has changed in the course of Russia’s special military operation, despite some refusing to recognize that.

Meanwhile, members of the BRICS group do realize that any decisions on Ukraine are impossible without Russia. "I think that the global majority, including our colleagues from various parts of the world — and BRICS has indeed become a global platform — understand this logic and it’s clear to them, among other things, that no political processes are possible without Russia. This is where the absurdity of the so-called Copenhagen format lies, apart from other things," he told reporters, when asked if there is a realization in BRICS that engaging Russia in talks on Ukraine is a must.

"Many in BRICS have somehow voiced their approaches or put forward their proposals or initiatives on that issue. <…> That is, BRICS member countries have maintained dialogue on the topic," Ryabkov concluded.