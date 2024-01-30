West lacks wherewithal to subjugate Russia, national security official states

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Although the West would clearly like to subjugate Russia, it simply does not have the wherewithal to do so, Nail Mukhitov, an aide to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, told TASS in an interview.

"The Western world still fails to understand that it simply cannot break the spirit and the will of our people or subjugate and enslave Russia," the official said, recounting the heroic resistance and survival of war-time Leningrad during the nearly 900 days that the city withstood the siege by the German fascist occupiers, with the brutal blockade lasting from September 8, 1941 until January 27, 1944.

According to Mukhitov, it is the sacred duty of all Russians to defend traditional values and raise the younger generation "on the example provided by the victories achieved by Russian arms." "It is important to prevent any attempts to rewrite history and to fight against [Western] political and economic pressure on Russia," he emphasized.