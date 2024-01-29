Tabayevka's liberation paves way for liberating entire Kharkov Region — official

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Liberating the settlement of Tabayevka brings the liberation of the entire Kharkov Region one step closer, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Russia’s army has liberated the settlement of Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region. This is one more step on the path of liberating the entire region. Russian forces continue advancing toward Kupyansk," he said, adding that the Russian military has a "very difficult task," since Ukrainian troops have fortified their positions in the area.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Monday that Russia’s Battlegroup West had liberated the settlement of Tabayevka, Kharkov Region, in the Kupyansk area.