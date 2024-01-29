Putin, Lukashenko to hold meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council

SAINT PETERSBURG, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Monday.

According to the Kremlin press service, "it is planned to summarize the implementation of the basic document ‘Main Directions for Implementing the Provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023’ and also approve a similar document for the next three-year period." "In addition, we intend to make a number of important decisions to further enhance integration cooperation in specific areas," the press service said.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the meeting will include the country's entire leadership. "We have a full team - all the top country’s leadership, ministers, deputy prime ministers," he said.