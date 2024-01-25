Russia’s Battlegroup South downs 15 Ukrainian drones in past day

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones in the past day, battlegroup spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"Air defenses and electronic warfare systems downed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Spornoye, Shevchenko and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

According to Astafyev, Russian troops also wiped out a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm howitzer and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers.