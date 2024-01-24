Kiev shows inability to keep its word by shooting down Il-76 plane — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Ukraine shooting down an Il-76 plane over Russia’s Belgorod Region shows Kiev’s inability to honor agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Kiev officials were well aware of the upcoming prisoner of war exchange. They were also aware of the route the aircraft carrying the POWs would follow. The terrorist attack clearly shows the Kiev regime’s inability to make agreements," the statement reads.

The ministry emphasized that Russia strongly condemned "the Kiev regime’s act of terrorism in the Belgorod Region." All those involved in the attack will be identified and punished under Russian law, the ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stressed that the incident once again pointed to the neo-Nazi nature of the Kiev dictatorship. "Its ringleaders don’t care about human life. They view people as an expendable commodity and kill them on orders from their Western masters, using weapons provided by the West," the statement added.

The Ukrainian armed forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military aircraft over the Belgorod Region on January 24. The aircraft was carrying Ukrainian captives for an exchange. The crash killed all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs.