UK-Ukraine security pact undermines peace process — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, January 24. /TASS/. The security agreement that Kiev has recently made with London does not leave Ukraine with any wiggle room to exit the conflict with Russia through peace talks, Yulia Zhdanova, member of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, said.

"Washington, London and Brussels have fostered an aggressive and inherently neo-Nazi dictatorship whose only mission is to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on Russia, and this is no secret," Zhdanova pointed out at a plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

According to her, the recently signed security agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom "makes it clear that they are leaving Ukraine with no chance to exit the conflict through talks, turning it into a bargaining chip in the games that the Anglo-Saxons play and dragging it further along an anti-Russian policy path."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a bilateral security agreement on January 12. The document addresses intelligence sharing, cooperation in cybersecurity, the training of medical workers and service members, as well as in the defense industry. In addition, the agreement obliges the UK to consult Ukraine in case of another conflict with Russia and provide Kiev with long-term support in matters of defense.