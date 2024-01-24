Russia to contribute to stabilization in Chad, Putin says

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is watching how things evolve in Chad and it will contribute to stabilizing the situation in the country in north-central Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening a meeting with Chad’s Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby.

"We are closely monitoring how the situation evolves in your country," the Russian leader said as he referred to persistent terrorist threats. Putin gave his assurances that Russia would "make every contribution" to stabilizing the situation in Chad.

Putin also commended the African republic for holding a referendum on the Constitution. "I am confident that general elections of the highest standard will be held soon," he added.

The last presidential election in Chad took place in April 2021, when Idriss Deby (father of the current leader), who had ruled for more than three decades, was re-elected president. However, a rebel incursion from Libya took place on the day of the election, and Deby, who commanded troops to fight the militants, died of injuries several days later.

In October 2022, the government and opposition agreed to extend the transitional period until 2024. The new Constitution which was adopted in Chad in December 2023 allows Mahamat Deby to run for presidency. No election date has been set yet.