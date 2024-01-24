{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

No survivors in Ilyushin-76 crash in Belgorod Region — governor

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, all emergency response services are on site, and investigative measures are being taken

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. All those on board the IL-76 military plane that crashed in the Belgorod Region on Wednesday morning died, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Korocha district, a transport plane crashed. It fell in a field near a village. All those on board died," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, the crash scene is now cordoned off. All emergency response services are on site. Investigative measures are being taken.

"A panel of inquiry is on the way to probe into the causes," Gladkov added.

An IL-76 airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for an exchange crashed in the Belgorod Region on Wednesday morning.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 65 Ukrainian military personnel, 3 escorts and 6 crew members were on board. No likely reasons for the crash have been mentioned yet.

Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
ODIHR says attacks targeting civilians inadmissible in wake of recent Donetsk attack
The ODIHR also said it continued "to monitor attacks taking place in the context of the war in Ukraine for their compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, in line with" its own methodology
Slovak parliament's deputy speaker promises to stop Russophobia in country
According to Lubos Blaha, Slovakia should have friendly relations with all countries and peoples of goodwill
Moscow ready for dialogue with those seeking to stop using Ukraine against Russia — Lavrov
"Anybody who is sincerely interested in justice, including justice being established in the relations between Russia and Ukraine, which would involve, of course, stopping the Western policy of using Ukraine as an instrument of war against Russia, we would be ready to listen to," the minister said
Russian foreign minister to hold press conference in UN headquarters on January 24
"The press conference is expected roughly at 11:00 a.m. local time (7 p.m. Moscow time)," the source said
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
European 'investment' in Ukraine goes bust — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West would have preferred to sacrifice "all of Ukraine, down to the last Ukrainian, for its own interests"
Russian society immune to provocations — Kremlin on rallies in Yakutia
The police are investigating the death of a resident of Yakutia, who, according to preliminary data, was killed by a visitor who recently obtained Russian citizenship
Sales of foreign currency earnings important for Russia’s economic stability — expert
Boris Kopeikin recalled that under the sanctions, the Central Bank's reserves in euros and dollars are frozen and cannot be used to reduce exchange rate volatility
Lavrov asks West to heed Russia’s position on Ukraine
"All these formulas are a road to nowhere," the Russian top diplomat said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula'
Putin expects Donbass, Novorossiya to join Russian space as soon as possible
The Russian leader noted that "the situation now is not the best and far from calm"
Western arms deliveries to Ukraine destroying country, not defending it — French lawmaker
According to Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continues the conflict "on the orders of the United States"
Kremlin says approval of Sweden’s NATO membership bid is Turkey’s sovereign right
Despite a range of mutual complaints, the bill on the ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid was submitted to Turkish parliament in October 2023
Putin to hold talks with Chad’s transitional president
The parties will address the prospects for the development of bilateral relations in various fields
West does not want peace in Ukraine, which survives only on 'Western handouts' — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said most people in Ukraine are beginning to realize that their true enemy is the Ukrainian leadership, which is "planting lies about Russia and canceling a common history"
Press review: NATO drills to rehearse war on Russia and Netanyahu nixes Palestinian state
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 22nd
No equivalency between Russian missile strike and Kiev hitting Donetsk civilians — Kremlin
"We continue our special military operation; unlike the Kiev regime, our forces don’t target social facilities, residential areas and civilians," Dmitry Peskov said
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Zelensky signs decree on Russian lands allegedly historically inhabited by Ukrainians
Vladimir Zelensky argued that this measure was a move to restore "the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future"
Unidentified Ukrainians send death threats to Szijjarto
Despite this, the Hungarian foreign minister said that he intended to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as scheduled on January 29
Zelensky will face same fate as Nazis tried in Nuremberg — Duma speaker
The State Duma adopted an appeal to the UN, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments around the world in connection with criminal attacks by Ukrainian armed groups against civilians on Russian territory
Assassination plots by right-wing opposition foiled in Venezuela, President Maduro says
Nicolas Maduro said that several attempts to assassinate himself, Venezuela’s head of state, as well as Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, had been uncovered and thwarted in 2023
Russia caught off guard by Swiss MFA's interest in Ukraine talks — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow had taken note of Bern's shift away from neutrality, meaning not getting involved in conflicts
Russia strongly condemns US, UK’s aggression against Yemen — Lavrov
These actions by Anglo-Saxons are a direct threat to international peace, undermine the world order, which is based not on their rules but on the supremacy of universal international law and the United Nations’ central role, Russian Foreign Minister said
Trump announces New Hampshire primary win
Donald Trump called it a great win when speaking with his supporters at a meeting broadcast by the Fox News TV channel
Security issues top agenda for Chadian leader’s discussions with Putin — Jeune Afrique
According to one of the publication’s sources, an unnamed diplomat serving in N'Djamena, the Chadian leader realizes that it is imperative to maintain friendly relations with Russia
EU struggling to come up with fresh sanctions against Russia — Politico
It is noted that the community still remains "a cash cow" for Russia, which remains a major regional LNG supplier
Minsk beefs up radio-technical forces on western border — Belarus Defense Ministry
According to Viktor Gulevich, who heads the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, the level of external provocations in Belarusian airspace has remained constant
Iran to keep cooperating with Russia in fight against terrorism, security official says
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian is visiting Moscow at Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev’s invitation
Assessments of situation in Gaza Strip show its land will hardly be habitable — Lavrov
The article is based on assessments of eco experts, including Israeli specialists, Russian Foreign Minister said
Russia wants to 'turn the page' over 2010 Polish presidential plane crash — Kremlin
Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it would not be filing a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR over the April 2010 crash of the Polish presidential Tu-154M airliner near Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski
Biden should stop fighting to resolve Middle East crisis — Lavrov
"There is no reaction from the Security Council as regards to demand a ceasefire. And of course, don't drag on like your predecessors did for decades on creating the Palestinian state," the top Russian diplomat noted
US diplomacy’s versatility in Palestine-Israeli conflict knocks eyes out — Lavrov
The versatility of the US diplomacy, which vetoes ceasefire resolutions or encourages to reduce the intensity of hostilities in Gaza, knocks eyes out, Russian Foreign Minister said
Hamas rejects Israeli proposal about Gaza ceasefire — AP
The source emphasized that Cairo and Doha were working on a "multi-phase proposal" and trying to bridge the differences between the sides
Houthis promise not to attack Russian, Chinese, German ships in Red Sea
According to the media, the Houthi official said that the rebel movement would expand its military actions after the United States and United Kingdom’s strikes on targets in Yemen
Lavrov arrives in New York to participate in UN Security Council meetings
According to a TASS correspondent, the minister's plane flew from Moscow to the United States via the northern route, bypassing unfriendly nations, in 12 hours 45 minutes
Turkish parliament approves Sweden’s accession to NATO
Hungary remains the only NATO country, which has not yet ratified Sweden’s membership bid
Moscow takes Bern's unfriendly policy into account when building relations
"The sides discussed a range of practical matters, taking into account Switzerland’s work as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2023-2024," it said
NATO sees no direct, imminent threat from Russia, says secretary general
According to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO set two goals after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022
Large-scale armed conflict in Middle East should be prevented — Russian envoy
Speaking about the situation in Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev noted that it is necessary to continue fighting against terrorists
Lavrov stresses necessity to strictly observe fairness principles for UN Secretariat — MFA
"Lavrov also particularly stressed the imperative of rigorously observing the principles of fairness and equidistance in strict adherence to the Organization’s Charter by all UN Secretariat’s employees," the statement reads
US focused on forming servile colonial administration in Ukraine, Russian intel chief says
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US has demanded that the Ukrainian president "should on one pretext or another dismiss senior officials who have lost the White House’s trust"
By shooting down Il-76 Kiev calls into question any agreements — Russian diplomat
"The Ukrainian dictatorship sacrificed them in an effort to create an impression of 'Russia’s bloody nature,' but in reality it demonstrated its inhuman Nazi essence by putting to death those for whose long-awaited release it had allegedly worked so hard," Rodion Miroshnik said
No chance for CIA to realize criminal 'regime change' plans in Venezuela — vice president
Delcy Rodriguez’s comments were in response to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who dismissed as "not credible" the recent accusations by the Venezuelan president
Ukraine losing, providing Kiev more aid only to cause poverty, death — Slovak politician
Lubos Blaha described the financial aid being funneled to Ukraine by the EU as "pouring billions down a black hole," as he called Ukraine one of the world’s most corrupt countries
US Central Command says another strike on Yemen conducted
"US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region," the report reads
Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports
The woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment
Air defense forces down drone over village outside Russia’s Belgorod — governor
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage
No more money coming to Ukraine from West — Kremlin spokesman
"There must be more or less lucid minds there to see what needs to be done to get out of this situation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Kremlin possesses reliable information on French mercenaries in Ukraine, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin is aware of the declarations by French officials who claim that they "cannot do anything" about the issue
Russia weighed options in response to potential seizure of its assets in advance — Kremlin
At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia has a list of assets it can seize in response to the Western actions
Exports of passenger cars from Japan to Russia down 3.7% in 2023 — ministry
Supplies of cars and components kept falling in the second half of last year amid sanctions banning exports of gasoline and diesel vehicles with engine displacement exceeding 1.9 liters and hybrid electric vehicles
Lavrov doubts situation around Ukraine would be different if Trump were elected president
The foreign minister referred to existing "drive to ruin the Russian-American relations, the foundation of these relations, including all agreements on strategic stability, parity, mutual trust"
Leader of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno describes his visit to Moscow as historic
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno noted that "Chad and Russia enjoy long-time relations and the previous visit of the Chadian president was in 1968"
Deputy Speaker of Slovak Parliament accuses NATO of inciting conflict in Ukraine
Lubos Blaha supported the position on the situation in Ukraine of the Prime Minister of Slovakia and his party leader Robert Fico
Tsirkon hypersonic missile can overcome almost any enemy air defense system — CEO
The shipborne Tsirkon hypersonic missile was engineered and is produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building, a subsidiary of Tactical Missiles Corporation
Press review: Turkey OKs Sweden’s delayed NATO entry and Israel sets Gaza peace conditions
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 24th
Moscow does not accept Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory — Russian envoy
Alexander Lavrentyev stressed that Russia is "strongly against such a way of solving the issue as it only leads to escalation of violence"
Unity of Palestine nation key condition for settlement of conflict — Lavrov
"We believe that our Palestinian brothers and sisters will show genuine signs of strategic wisdom and give up all considerations of the moment, infighting that hinder the national construction," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s arms providers for making manipulative statements on 'peace'
Maria Zakharova pointed out that it was impossible to engage in the negotiation process with those "who provide weapons to the Kiev regime"
Astana format’s importance rising considering situation in Middle East — Russian envoy
"All three guarantor countries, including Turkey, Iran and Russia, play a notable role in settlement of the Syrian crisis," Alexander Lavrentyev added
Pentagon confirms strikes on facilities of militia backed by Iran in Iraq
"These strikes targeted KH headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV capabilities," CENTCOM reported
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Moscow to announce dates for Putin’s visit to Turkey in due time — Kremlin
According to the Turkish newspaper's sources, Ankara expects Putin to visit the republic on February 12
Russia’s Il-76 plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board crashes in Belgorod Region — military
The Aerospace Force has dispatched a panel of inquiry to probe into the incident
Turkey takes historic misstep by ratifying Sweden’s NATO entry protocol — Russian senator
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the consensus necessary for bringing yet another country into NATO exists neither in Sweden itself nor among the North Atlantic Alliance, nor within the international community at large
Iran’s supreme leader calls on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel
"The positions and statements by representatives of Islamic countries are sometimes erroneous. They speak about a ceasefire but this matter is now in the hands of Zionists," Ali Khamenei said
Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats stress need for ceasefire in Gaza
"The ministers confirmed that Russia and Jordan have converging approaches to the settlement of crisis situations in the Middle East on the basis of international law, since these situations have a negative impact on regional and global stability and security," the ministry noted
Laying of foundation at El-Dabaa NPP marks new chapter in Russia-Egypt relations — El-Sisi
The Egyptian leader noted that the construction of El-Dabaa is ahead of schedule, which "reflects the scale of efforts that both sides are making to implement the project"
Russian Navy to receive first combat icebreaker this year — commander-in-chief
The Ivan Papanin will effectively perform tasks as part of groups and detachments of ships to ensure security in the Arctic regions
Russian motorists spend record-high $4.4 bln on new cars in December 2023 — research data
It is reported that Russians spend approximately eight times more disposable income on cars designed for the general consumer segment than on premium makes and models
Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region departs for Korocha district in wake of incident
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a team of investigators and Emergencies Ministry employees are currently working at the scene
Press review: UNSC meets as Kiev steps up civilian attacks and DeSantis quits, Trump gains
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 23rd
Polish PM says no more free weapons for Ukraine
"It will no longer be gratuitous aid, because it is clear that certain opportunities have reached their end," Donald Tusk said
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Palestine-Israeli conflict metastasizes in region with US’ pernicious influence — Lavrov
"The inability of the [UN Security] Council to take comprehensive measures leads to the fact that the current escalation of the conflict in Palestine has metastasized across the region, with the pernicious influence of the United States and its allies, whose presence in the Middle East, same as in other parts of the Eurasian continent, creates more and more unacceptable risks for global security," Russian Foreign Minister said
Il-76 crashes 5-6 km away from village in Belgorod Region, causing no damage on the ground
An Il-76 military plane carrying Ukrainian POWs for a potential swap crashed in the Belgorod Region earlier on Wednesday
Russia patents realistic nuclear explosion simulator to train troops
According to the scientists, the previous nuclear explosion simulator, the IU-59, is now obsolete and is no longer produced
Russia’s satellite Kosmos-2222 burns up in atmosphere — NORAD
Kosmos-2222 was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 25, 1992 and put into a highly elliptical orbit
Kremlin mocks CIA for posting video to recruit Russian spies on X, not VKontakte
Dmitry Peskov said that VKontakte is much more popular in Russia than the banned social network X
Russia wants closer cooperation with Southeast Asian countries — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that despite the growing global turbulence, cooperation between Russia and ASEAN is going well because it is based on "their close positions on global and regional problems"
Mercenaries' location damaged in strikes on Kharkov — emergency services
On Tuesday afternoon, Kharkov’s Mayor Igor Terekhov said in his Telegram channel that a series of explosions had occurred in Kharkov, eastern Ukraine
Damaged Rostov-on-Don submarine to be repaired by end of June
The 13th Shipyard is the main contractor for the overhaul, however the Admiralty Shipyard that built the submarine also participates, the source said
Chad’s president leaves for Moscow to hold talks with Putin
On Tuesday, the Kremlin said Putin will hold talks with his counterpart from the Republic of Chad on January 24
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukraine’s ammunition production facilities
In the Krasny Liman area, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers, a tank, four cars and two D-20 artillery guns
US has no intention to withdraw troops from Syria — Russian envoy
"The situation has become more complicated there, the US’ losses are serious," Alexander Lavrentyev added
Russia vows to keep Zelensky's crimes in the global spotlight — MFA
"The whole world will know about it," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russian forces repel attacks by 10 Ukrainian drones near Kherson in past day
The Ukrainians have been attempting to deploy personnel and military purpose cargoes to near Krynki, Governor Vladimir Saldo added
Kremlin sees Kiev’s attempts to lay claim to Russian territories as baseless
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked by All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist Pavel Zarubin whether Ukraine's territorial claims against Russia should be treated as nonsense
Tokyo alarmed by growing North Korea-Russia military ties — Japanese Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa reiterated that the DPRK had allegedly transferred various weapons to Russia
Russian electoral authority reaches out to 95 countries for election observers
CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova noted that, according to a CEC forecast, "500 to 1,000 international observers from more than 100 countries" may arrive
US, UK, Australia impose sanctions against Russian Alexander Ermakov — US Treasury
The US Treasury noted that this trilateral cooperation is "the first such coordinated action" and underscores "the collective resolve to hold these criminals to account"
Kremlin sees Ukraine’s claims to Russian territory as attempt to cover up problems
"Zelensky really has big problems, and he should have realized by now what should be done to stop all this, but he doesn't want to," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian foreign ministry blames Paris for death of French mercenaries in Kharkov
The ministry hopes "that the people of France will ultimately learn the truth about the actual scope of France’s involvement in the conflict"
FACTBOX: Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian captives crashes near Belgorod
The Il-76 crashed at about 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT)
Palestine wants no-strings-attached permanent ceasefire in Gaza - top diplomat
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that the Gaza Strip should be governed by the Palestinian National Authority, which, in his words, "has never left Gaza."
North Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea — Yonhap
According to the report, the South Korean military has strengthened monitoring, "closely coordinating with the United States"
Duma adopts appeal on French mercenaries aiding Kiev regime
Earlier, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported that the chamber would consider such an appeal
Russia concerned over Israel calling to question two-state solution to conflict — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister also noted "the vague statements by top officials of the US Department of the State on that"
US’, UK’ reckless undertaking to cost Yemen two years of development — envoy
On January 12, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the Ansar Allah movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Hodeidah
Trump vows to prevent Third World War if re-elected US president
According to Donald Trump, the fact that the US had "a weak man as president" precluded any possibility of avoiding the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip
