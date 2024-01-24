Putin to hold talks with Chad’s transitional president

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Transitional President of the Republic of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby on Wednesday.

According to the Kremlin press service, the parties will address the prospects for the development of bilateral relations in various fields, as well as regional and international issues.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Chad’s transitional president planned to attend the Russia-Africa Summit that was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg last summer but the visit did not take place. Diplomatic sources said that the Central African nation had been forced to reduce the level of participation in the event after facing strong pressure from the West. Besides, a coup occurred in Chad’s neighboring country, Niger, where Mahamat Idriss Deby traveled on a mediation mission. Notably, his father Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the previous president of Chad, participated in the first Russia-Africa Summit in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Officials from both countries emphasize the need to boost relations. Russian companies export machinery, equipment and other industrial goods to Chad. Putin stated earlier that Russia was ready to continue to support the African country through the United Nations World Food Program and assist in the training of personnel, particularly for the armed forces.