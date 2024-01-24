Unity of Palestine nation key condition for settlement of conflict — Lavrov

UN, January 24. /TASS/. The unity of the Palestine nation is the key condition for settlement of the Palestine-Israeli conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

"The first and key condition for this [settlement of the conflict and creation of the State of Palestine - TASS] is the unity of the Palestine nation itself," he said.

"We believe that our Palestinian brothers and sisters will show genuine signs of strategic wisdom and give up all considerations of the moment, infighting that hinder the national construction," the minister added.

The Palestinians should decide themselves on the future of their state, including who and how should manage it, Lavrov stressed. "I think that our Western colleagues call it democracy. Decisions imposed from outside and social engineering that the West likes so much, are strongly unacceptable," he noted.