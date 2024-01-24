{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US, UK strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen

Russia strongly condemns US, UK’s aggression against Yemen — Lavrov

These actions by Anglo-Saxons are a direct threat to international peace, undermine the world order, which is based not on their rules but on the supremacy of universal international law and the United Nations’ central role, Russian Foreign Minister said

UNITED NATIONS, January 23. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the United States and United Kingdom’s unjustified aggression against Yemen as it threatens peace and world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We strongly condemn the unjustified aggression against Yemen unleashed by Washington and London without the UN Security Council’s sanction. These actions by Anglo-Saxons are a direct threat to international peace, undermine the world order, which is based not on their rules but on the supremacy of universal international law and the United Nations’ central role," he said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

On January 12, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the Ansar Allah movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Hodeidah. The strikes targeted the launch sites of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as radar stations belonging to the Houthi rebels.

In the early hours on Tuesday, the US and UK attacked Houthi facilities in several Yemeni provinces. According to a joint statement by Australia, Bahrain, Britain, Canada, the Netherlands and the US, the allied forces carried out eight strikes on Ansar Allah positions, their main target being the rebels' underground warehouses and facilities related to missile launches and air surveillance. The strikes were the first joint US-British operation since January 12. The US has independently attacked Yemeni rebel positions several times over the ten days since then.

New Russian combat equipment in 2024
