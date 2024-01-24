Kremlin sees Kiev’s attempts to lay claim to Russian territories as baseless

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Ukraine's attempts to lay claim to Russian territories are baseless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He made the comment when asked by All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist Pavel Zarubin whether Ukraine's territorial claims against Russia should be treated as nonsense.

The spokesman also said the claims are just an attempt to camouflage the problems that are building up for Kiev, according to footage of the interview that Zarubin posted to his Telegram channel. Peskov said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is making, "to put it mildly, absurd, illogical, some ideological, as it seems to him, steps by trying to announce some claims to Russian territories."

"But one can see with the naked eye that these attempts are baseless. His (Zelensky’s - TASS) problems are growing. They will continue to grow, and the situation will be getting more and more difficult for Kiev."