Biden should stop fighting to resolve Middle East crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has advised US President Joe Biden to stop the fighting and not to veto UN Security Council resolutions that seek to establish a humanitarian ceasefire if he wants to resolve the crisis in the Middle East.

The minister made the statement in an interview with CBS television, when asked what advice he would give to Biden on the Middle East.

"Stop the fighting. Don't use veto when a resolution is proposed to declare humanitarian ceasefire. You used vetoes twice. There is no reaction from the Security Council as regards to demand a ceasefire. And of course, don't drag on like your predecessors did for decades on creating the Palestinian state."