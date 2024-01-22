Patrushev meets Vietnamese international relations official — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has held a meeting with Le Hoai Trung, Head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Moscow.

According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, during the meeting they "discussed issues of further strengthening Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats." In addition, "there was also an exchange of views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region."

The parties confirmed the long-term nature of cooperation between Russia and Vietnam in the interests of both states, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the region, the Russian Security Council noted.