Lavrov arrives at UN headquarters for Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the UN headquarters to participate in the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia, TASS reports.

The Ukrainian army’s strike on Donetsk will be among the focal points of the meeting. Western arms supplies to Kiev will also be discussed.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Lavrov would visit New York on January 22-24 to take part in the UNSC debate on the Middle East and a meeting on Ukraine. A number of bilateral meetings are also expected.