Meeting of Putin and Lukashenko scheduled, date to be announced later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled, the date will be announced later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, such contacts are scheduled in the near future. We will inform you about the date and place in a timely manner," Peskov said in response to TASS' request to confirm the meeting announced by Lukashenko.

Earlier on Monday, January 22, the Belarusian leader announced that before the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus) he will hold talks with his Russian colleague. He expressed the intention to discuss fundamental issues. Lukashenko noted that there was an approximate agenda of the meeting, but "no one prevents anyone from introducing proposals and amendments up to the consideration and approval of it at the meeting of the Supreme State Council."

In early December 2023, the State Secretary of the Union State, Dmitry Mezentsev, announced that Lukashenko and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, could agree on the date of the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in the beginning of 2024. Earlier he said that proposals for the implementation of the provisions of the Union Treaty, the strategy of the unified scientific and technological space of the Union State, and the improvement of the transport infrastructure would be presented to the Supreme State Council. The State Secretary noted that for the first time the issues of cultural-humanitarian interaction were included in the draft decree of the Supreme State Council.