Kremlin condemns Kiev’s deadly attack on Donetsk market as 'monstrous act of terrorism'

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues to demonstrate its savageness by carrying out strikes against civilians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, referring to Sunday’s shelling attack on a public market in Donetsk.

"The Kiev regime continues to demonstrate its savage face; they are striking civilian infrastructure, striking people, civilians," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The strike perpetrated yesterday on a marketplace in Donetsk is a monstrous act of terrorism because indiscriminate weapons are being used, which caused casualties on such a scope," Peskov emphasized.

He pointed out that Russia strongly condemns the attack. "Of course, the special military operation will continue in order to protect our people against this danger," Peskov said.

He also noted that "the [Russian] Defense Ministry, air defense systems, and other relevant agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure protection against this kind of terrorist attack."

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. Ukrainian forces used 152 mm and 155 mm artillery systems, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin said. According to the latest updates, 25 people were killed and at least 20 were injured, including two children. Shortly after the strike, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk would be discussed at a Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council.