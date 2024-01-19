US’ 'toxic' reaction validates Moscow’s position on strategic stability — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Washington's "toxic reaction" to Moscow's stance on talks about strategic stability serves to affirm that Russia is in the right, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She was commenting on criticism from Pranay Vaddi, a senior director for arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation at the National Security Council under US President Joe Biden.

"Such a toxic reaction from Washington reaffirms we are right in firmly defending Russia's interests. We will continue to be steadfastly guided by the principled approaches outlined by [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov," the statement said.