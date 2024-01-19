EU confirms intent to hit Russia with new sanctions by February 24

BRUSSELS, January 19. /TASS/. The European Union intends to introduce new sanctions against Russia by the second anniversary of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, a EU spokesperson told reporters.

"Yes, I can confirm that member-countries and the top diplomat intend to mark the second anniversary with new sanctions against Russia," he said, stressing that the EU is working on this matter.

"We are working on them and hope to achieve the result," the spokesperson added.

The EU initiated discussions of the thirteenth package of anti-Russian sanctions to be approved by February 24, Bloomberg news agency reported earlier, citing a source.

According to the source, possible sanctions were discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of the EU committee of permanent representatives. Expansion of sanction lists, additional trade restrictions and measures to counter circumvention of sanctions by Russia were suggested.

On December 18, the EU approved the twelfth package of anti-Russian sanctions. New restrictions covered 61 individuals and 86 companies and organizations.