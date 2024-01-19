Russian embassy in Paris condemns French authorities' decision to supply Kiev with arms

PARIS, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in France has condemned the French authorities' decision to supply additional weapons to Ukraine, the diplomatic mission said in a commentary.

"Regarding the decision by the French authorities to make yet another arms delivery to Ukraine, including long-range cruise missiles, we address the question to the French people. What, in your opinion, is more important - support for the criminal neo-Nazi regime in Kiev or the lives of civilians, among whom are the elderly, women and children. They will be the victims of deadly weapons that France is going to supply to the Kiev regime," the statement said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of additional long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine. For his part, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced plans to send Kiev 50 AASM bombs per month throughout 2024. France also announced the creation of an "artillery coalition" to supply arms and ammunition to Ukraine.