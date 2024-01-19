Russia concerned about tensions in Middle East, Asia-Pacific — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The level of tensions in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific Region is off the scale, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Indeed, the level of tensions is off the scale. This cannot but be a matter of concern," he said, while commenting on the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific Region and the aggravated relations between Iran and Pakistan.

"To an extent all this is a derivative of the terrible crisis around Gaza. We have expressed concern from the very beginning that this conflict could get a tendency to expand. Regrettably, we are witnessing some signs of this now," he stressed.

At the same time, Peskov noted Moscow’s calls on all countries in the region to exercise restraint.

"We call on all sides, all states of the region and adjacent regions to display restraint and to, let's say, opt for diplomacy. In this case, this is the only thing that can help," he concluded.