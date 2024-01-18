Russian Emergencies Ministry flight brings more Gaza evacuees to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has brought an additional group of Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza to Moscow, the ministry said in a statement.

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft carrying a group of Russian nationals and their family members evacuated from the Gaza Strip has landed at Domodedovo Airport. The special flight brought another 35 people, including 25 children, to Russia," the statement reads.

To date, a total of 1,193 Russian citizens and their family members have been repatriated.

Moscow launched a campaign to evacuate Russian nationals and their family members from Gaza on November 12. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on December 20 that based on President Vladimir Putin’s decision, the Emergencies Ministry’s response team had completed its mission in Egypt aimed at evacuating Russians from Gaza and returned to Moscow. According to the diplomat, efforts to repatriate Russian nationals remaining in the Gaza Strip would be carried out on a case-by-case basis following the end of the evacuation campaign.