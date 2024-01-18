Strategic stability spiraling downhill, says Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Strategic stability and security are taking a nosedive as the world moves from a unipolar to a multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Extremely negative dynamics are being seen in the sphere [of strategic stability and security] today and this trend is only getting worse," Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

According to him, the main reason is a renewed fight surrounding "historical processes that go along with the shift of the world order from a unipolar model to a polycentric world order."

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Western countries are firmly opposed to a multipolar world.

Lavrov added that in an effort to maintain its dominance the West uses every trick in the book to exert pressure on anyone who goes against their "‘hegemonic ways" and defends the principles of equality, which are enshrined in the UN Charter.