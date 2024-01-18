Russia bringing relations with African countries to genuinely strategic level, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Moscow is bringing its partnership with numerous African countries up to a truly strategic level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized at a press conference.

"We are taking our partnership with African countries to a truly strategic level. This was confirmed at the second Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg last July," Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

Lavrov added that the International Parliamentary Conference "Russia — Latin America" held last fall was an important benchmark in the development of Russia's relations with the region. "Both Africa and Latin America - just like the Asian countries I have listed - are emerging and independent centers of the multipolar world," he said.