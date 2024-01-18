West seeks to prevent Moscow, Baku, Yerevan from implementing trilateral accords — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Western countries are seeking to prevent Moscow, Baku and Yerevan form implementing their trilateral agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I have every reason to say that the West is seeking to prevent the implementation of the Russia-brokered agreements between Yerevan and Baku,"Lavrov noted at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

"As for the border delimitation issue, the parties signed an agreement to create a commission on delimitation with Russia in an advisory role. However, we haven’t received an invitation yet. [European Council President] Charles Michel has even announced that it will be the EU that will carry out the delimitation process, even though <...> neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan has ever been part of any alliance on the present territory of the EU and it’s impossible that the EU has any maps. It’s Russia that has maps and the parties are okay with this. However, the EU is not, just like the US, who is seeking to delimit the border from across the ocean. <...> Sadly, the West’s selfish aspirations are getting in the way of giving both Armenia and Azerbaijan what they want,"the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to discuss a potential peace treaty. One of the key obstacles in the negotiations concerns the demarcation of the border between the two countries. Yerevan insists that the border delimitation process should be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Protocol. The Armenian authorities favor using maps from 1974-1990, which belonged to the General Staff of the Soviet Armed Forces.