Russian MFA urges to revive trilateral work on Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Vagharshak Harutyunyan discussed how to normalize the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the Russian diplomat emphasized the urgency of resuming trilateral work to find the solution as soon as possible.

"During the conversation, they discussed in detail the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process. The Russian side emphasized the urgent need for speedy resumption of trilateral work in this area, based on a package of agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website after the meeting.

The meeting was held at the request of Armenia’s ambassador.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are negotiating a peace treaty. One of the major obstacles is the demarcation of a shared section of the border. Yerevan insists that the border delimitation should be politically based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. The Armenian authorities assert that the 1974-1990 maps of the General Staff of the Soviet Union’s Armed Forces should be used for this purpose.