Lavrov to hold talks with visiting North Korean foreign minister on January 16 — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui are scheduled to hold talks in Moscow on January 16, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"[On] Tuesday," the Russian diplomat said, when asked a relevant question.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said earlier that North Korea’s top diplomat arrived in Moscow on January 14 at the invitation of her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Russia’s top diplomat visited Pyongyang in October 2023. The visit was timed to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and North Korea. Lavrov was received by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In September 2023, North Korea’s Kim visited Russia. He held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far East.