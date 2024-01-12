Russia reaffirms its determination to closely cooperate with Iran on anti-terrorism

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow remains firmly committed to its cooperation with Tehran in the fight against international terrorism and its manifestations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"Moscow reaffirms its determination to continue close coordination with Tehran in the cause of fighting the international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the ministry said.

It also said that Russia was among the first countries to strongly condemn the January 3 terrorist attack in the city of Kerman.

On January 3, twin blasts occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani’s death. Suicide bombers detonated explosive devices in a crowd of people. According to the Iranian interior ministry, the blasts claimed 89 lives. Twelve of those killed were Afghan citizens. The Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

General Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (an elite unit of the Iranian military), was killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad Airport on January 3, 2020.