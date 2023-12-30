Putin Prize to be awarded to African leaders

NAIROBI, December 30. /TASS/. The "Vladimir Putin International Prize," an international award named in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin for recipients’ contributions to "the liberation struggle of the African peoples," established in Burkina Faso, will be awarded to African politicians, Mahamadi Savadogo, the head of the steering committee, told TASS.

On December 28, the Burkinabe capital of Ouagadougou hosted a formal ceremony for presenting an international award named in honor of the Russian leader. The prize is the brainchild of Ivorian writer Sylvain Takoue, who is a member of Total Support for Vladimir Putin in Africa (SOTOVPOA), an Ivory Coast-based civil society organization established in collaboration with counterparts in Burkina Faso.

According to Savadogo, the prize will be awarded to African leaders who conduct an independent policy course. He expressed hope that the prize will be awarded personally by Putin in Moscow. In his opinion, the award may become a catalyst, inspiring others to defend sovereignty in a positive and constructive way.