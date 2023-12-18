{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian PM Mishustin begins his visit to China

Tuesday’s schedule includes the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China

BEIJING, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begins his visit to Beijing. In the next two days, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and will hold talks with Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

Tuesday’s schedule includes the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China. The parties plan to discuss current issues in the development of bilateral relations with an emphasis on practical cooperation, humanitarian and interregional exchanges.

The Russian government announced earlier that special attention will be paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation and promoting large joint projects in various fields. The adoption of a joint communique and the signing of a number of Russian-Chinese documents are also expected.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing that the heads of government will have an in-depth discussion about bilateral ties between Russia and China, practical cooperation, and issues of mutual interest.

This is Mishustin's second visit to China this year. The previous time he came to China in May - the trip program included Beijing and Shanghai.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post, hit HIMARS launcher over past day
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the command post of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia to be never ‘pushed away, weakened and crushed,’ says President Putin
He noted that "there was an attempt to push Russia away"
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Russia, China concerned about heavy debts of certain developed countries — minister
Anton Siluanov also mentioned "uncontrolled inflation that is largely exported" to both countries
UN names interim humanitarian coordinator for Palestine amid visa dispute
Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the visa decision was related to Hastings' position on the October 7 attack by armed supporters of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement on Israel
Lavrov accuses US of applying double standards to use of weapons by Israel, Ukraine
The top Russian diplomat also highlighted a statement by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who recently said the US wanted assurances that Israel would use the weapons supplied to it with precision and respect for international law
Russian stock indices in the green on Monday
The dollar lost 0.22% to 90 rubles, while the euro plunged by 0.18% to 98.44 rubles
Putin rules out another wave of mobilization
The Russian leader noted that following the call-up, a campaign was launched to enlist about 412,000 contract servicemen in Russia’s Armed Forces
Ukraine importing electricity virtually 24 hours a day — energy company
The power consumption level dropped by 4.4% weekly on December 16 because of warming temperatures, but still remains high, Ukrenergo noted
Russia waiting to see if Milei changes his tune post-election — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Argentina is a very important country in South America and Russia has "quite good relations" with it
Putin to outline further development of Russian forces at Defense Ministry board
According to the Kremlin press service, the event will summarize the results of the Russian Armed Forces' efforts this year and assign tasks for the next
Russia welcomes meeting between presidents of Venezuela, Guyana
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, it is "important that the heads of state, by their personal example, demonstrated their readiness for restraint and confidence building"
Putin submits paperwork to Central Election Commission to run for head of state
According to presidential election law in Russia, Vladimir Putin had to gather 500 registered voters who support his campaign
Russian forces repel 10 Ukrainian attacks near Kupyansk
Russian forces destroyed a Slovakian-made Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery system near Kuzmino
Russia waited for investigation into Bucha events — Lavrov
"We demanded [an investigation] from those who helped the Ukrainians find these bodies. No one told us anything," the top Russian diplomat specified
Russian army takes strategic stronghold near Kamensk without losses — commander
Fierce fighting for the stronghold lasted for 24 hours
JCPOA has no alternatives and its relaunch is necessary — Russian diplomat
An early restart of the plan is the only way that meets the interests of regional and international security, Vasily Nebenzya said
US will have to take Russia into account and find common ground with it — Putin
Russian President said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel journalist Pavel Zarubin
Dollar, euro in the green in early trading hours — Moscow Exchange
The dollar gained 10.25 kopecks, the euro edged up by 58.25 kopecks
Putin's decree opens door for Belarusians, Kazakhs, Moldovans to gain Russian citizenship
According to the decree, citizens of Belarus who are capable and have reached the age of 18 will be able to apply for Russian citizenship regardless of the length of their stay in Russia from the moment of obtaining a residence permit
Western promises to support developing countries 'pure lies' — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the West is running out of money to support Ukraine
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia has no intentions to attack NATO countries — Lavrov
"All territorial disputes have been settled, they understand this very well," the top Russian diplomat underlined
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Russia has reasons to believe that NATO soldiers fight in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted many facts, including video evidence testifying to the presence in Ukraine of mercenaries from Poland and other European countries
DPR official warns of possible Ukrainian provocations during holiday season
Natalya Shutkina stressed that a decree issued by the regional head banned public gatherings
Moscow, Tehran concerned about ongoing escalation in Gaza Strip — MFA
The importance of intensifying international efforts aimed at the earliest possible ceasefire, humanitarian assistance to the civilian population and bringing the situation back on the political track was emphasized
Russia, China to increase trade turnover to $300 bln by 2030 — Russian Deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko also pointed out that the share of payments in national currencies is growing at a high pace
Russia hails success of President Aleksandar Vucic’s party in Serbian elections — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that Aleksandar Vucic’s party's success would facilitate the republic’s further development
Ukrainian military call Dnieper counteroffensive suicide mission — NYT
The military also denied statements by Ukraine’s officials saying that the army has gained a foothold on the left bank and established several strongholds
Erdogan gives electric car to Orban as gift, gets horse in return — report
The Turkish president and the Hungarian prime minister held talks, and the countries also had a meeting of their bilateral strategic cooperation council
Last group of Russians arrives in Moscow after evacuation from Gaza
The IL-76 airplane landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport carrying 73 evacuees, including 45 children
Lavrov says West still pursuing goal of finishing off Russia
According to the Russian foreign minister, the West still regards Moscow as an adversary and a threat
Pentagon to run out of funds for Ukraine on December 30 — Bloomberg
According to the report, the official told US lawmakers on December 15 that the last $1.07 billion of available funding will be spent on the purchase of new weapons to replenish US inventories
Moscow to respond to EU’s 12th package of sanctions, Russian MFA says
The new restrictions were introduced against 61 people and 86 companies and organizations
Lavrov considers media reports about Western involvement in Nord Stream attacks plausible
Sergey Lavrov sees every reason to believe that "experts from special units in Anglo-Saxon and other countries were actively engaged and continue to be engaged in terrorist attacks"
US to keep trying to diminish capabilities of Russian strategic nuclear forces — commander
The commander of the armed forces, Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev, said this to the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper
Ukrainian defense agencies said to occasionally move offices for security reasons
A former Ukrainian deputy defense minister Anna Malyar said she had changed offices and locations about five times within one year of large-scale military operations
West’s plans to weaken Russia’s autonomy not working out — Lavrov
The top diplomat also said that until recently, Russia and the West had been building pragmatic relations
Phone call between Putin, Netanyahu on December 10 held at Russia's initiative — Lavrov
The minister expressed hope that "the sentiments that are now growing in the world will be heard" both in the US and in Israel
Press review: Candidate Putin courts diverse voters and Brussels sprouts latest sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 18th
Northern Sea Route becoming more efficient than Suez Canal — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Northern Sea Route is becoming more and more opened for ships in different seasons of the year but the icebreaker fleet will still be needed for a long time
EU approves 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions
The EU in particular "is imposing a prohibition on the direct or indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia"
Russia’s election authority accepts Putin’s nomination papers for presidential election
Vladimir Putin plans to run for re-election as an independent candidate
Russian Su-34 bombers strike Ukrainian stronghold in Krasny Liman area
"The pilots carried out the strikes using high-explosive aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module which enables delivering precise strikes, without entering the enemy’s air defense zone," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Zelensky now 'spent material,' hatching his escape to US — Ukrainian opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasizes that getting into a military conflict with Russia is a crazy gamble for any country
Any potential peace deal to reflect Ukraine’s capitulation — Russia’s UN mission
"However, you have nothing to worry about, as Ze’s Ukraine has blown its chances for such a favorable outcome, and therefore any possible deal will now reflect its capitulation," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Israeli military strikes back after rocket fire from Syria
The shells landed in an unpopulated area
Turkey to boost export to Russia, Central Asia amid losses on European markets
Developing plans of export to European countries by 2028 as the main market of goods and services for itself, Turkey is stepping up the efforts in other areas, the Dunya newspaper said
Putin to meet with top Defense Ministry officials on Tuesday — Kremlin
The event will be attended by representatives of the commands of military districts, types and branches of the Russian Armed Forces, heads of central military administration bodies and representatives of the federal executive branch
Russian forces repel attack by special forces brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it happened in the Krasny Liman direction
Car next to Biden’s motorcade rammed, US President unharmed
According to reporters, the collision happened when the US president was standing next to his car
Russian watchdog puts author Boris Akunin on list of terrorists, extremists
After a recording of the conversation was made public, a retail chain of bookstores stopped selling Akunin's books over his anti-Russian statements
Court in Finland orders detention of Russian suspected of war crimes — media
Voislav Torden is suspected of committing a serious war crime in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces lose up to 100 servicemen on southern Donetsk direction in 24 hours
"In addition, the enemy lost 3 automobile vehicles, 9 long-term firing points and up to 100 militants as killed or injured," Battlegroup East spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Putin congratulates El-Sisi on winning Egyptian presidential election — Kremlin
The Russian leader stressed that it is hard to overestimate Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s personal contribution to building and strengthening Russia-Egypt strategic partnership
Russia, China to deepen cooperation to limit geopolitical fragmentation risks — statement
The sides also noted that the prospects of global economic growth remain uncertain amid persisting high inflation, the aftermath of the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and politically motivated restrictive measures
G20 summit to be 'incomplete' without Putin — Brazilian presidential adviser
Celso Amorim added that it is impossible to ignore Russia, so it is necessary to figure something out
Russian IT, aviation companies hit by EU sanctions
In particular, Infotex, N-Systems and certain other companies were included into the black list
Russian army defeats assault group of Azov battalion — defense ministry
The enemy’s losses reached up to 100 troops
Kinzhal missile wipes out Patriot air defense system in Kiev — Russian Defense Ministry
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit a US-made Patriot system in Kiev with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile
West wants ceasefire for sole purpose of rearming Ukraine — Lavrov
"Today, Western leaders are openly talking about it, making the same proposals and making it clear that this would not be an end to the conflict but a pause," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Putin dismisses Biden's claims that Russia would attack NATO as absurd
Russian President believes that US President "is aware of this, this is merely a figure of speech to support his incorrect strategy against Russia"
US, Finland sign defense cooperation agreement
The signing ceremony involved US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen and the Nordic country’s top diplomat Elina Valtonen
Folder with classified information on Russia went missing in White House — CNN report
Russian parliament’s health panel opposes banning abortions at private clinics — newspaper
The committee deems it necessary to preserve the right of Russian women to have an abortion performed by a doctor and at a clinic of their choice
Russia will be either sovereign or non-existent — Putin
Russian President said that "it is a very important thing, which we should keep in our minds and hearts"
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin pursuing busy agenda on December 19-20 visit to China
The Russian government pointed out that cooperation with China "is developing steadily in all directions despite the difficult external economic situation"
Russian air defense shot down two MiG-29, Su-25, 91 drones over day
Two HIMARS MLRS shells and a JDAM guided munition were also intercepted, the Ministry of Defense added
Putin: Russia grateful to Austria for careful treatment of wartime burial sites
According to the president, the memory of the fallen and of the war events, protection of truth and honoring of true heroes is more than just a common duty
Putin expects strong CIS presence at 2024 Games of the Future, BRICS Games in Kazan
The inaugural cybersport 2024 Games of the Future will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between February 21 and March 3, while 2024 BRICS Games will take place between June 12 and 23
Lavrov criticizes idea of using NATO territory for F-16 sorties to Ukraine as dangerous
According to the Russian foreign minister, if the US and the UK "want to sit it out again across their expanses of water, then they should realize that there are some boundaries that cannot be crossed"
Northern Cyprus wants to establish direct flights with Russia — Turkish Cypriot leader
Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar noted that "a large number of Russian citizens live in Northern Cyprus
Goal of denazifying Ukraine remains in place — Putin
Speaking about the goal of Ukraine's demilitarization, the president said certain parameters had been agreed upon in 2022 during the talks in Istanbul
No country has nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet like Russia’s — Putin
The Russian leader also underscored the importance of the training fleet, noting that there was no way of doing without it
Russia unveils domestically made smartphone, new OS
The new smartphone is fitted with an AMOLED display featuring a 6.7" diagonal and FullHD+ resolution
Putin on TIME’s shortlist for 2023 Person of the Year
Time has been choosing the Person of the Year annually since 1927
EU may strip Hungary of voting rights to seal Ukraine aid deal — FT
"Maybe Hungary can create more trouble. Maybe Hungary can force us to use a few different tools. But ultimately Hungary cannot stop us providing money to Ukraine," said EU senior official
Over 20 countries want to join BRICS — diplomat
Many countries from all over the world signal their interest in rapprochement with BRICS all the way up to full-scale membership, Sergey Ryabkov said
Putin extends ban on deals with stakes of 'unfriendly' foreigners until end of 2025
The ban covers transactions changing the ownership structure in Russian companies, their authorized capital and the established procedure of investment projects implementation
Israel draws up plan to invade southern Lebanon — newspaper
The final decision on whether to send ground troops across the border will be made by Israel's emergency military cabinet
Erdogan signals Turkey ready to reinvigorate mediation in Ukraine settlement talks
According to the Turkish president, the conflict in Ukraine as well as the crisis in Gaza can be resolved only through peaceful means
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
Sharp rise in Ukrainian soldiers surrendering, Putin reports
Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry reported that as many as 82 Ukrainian soldiers had been taken prisoner or voluntarily surrendered during the past week, including 25 in the past day only
Russia will not let anyone dictate rule running counter to its interests — Medvedev
Leader of Russia’s ruling United Russia party recalled that since the beginning of the special military operation
Norway lets Russian plane cross its airspace due to emergency on board
The media reported that a Boeing 777 of Nordwind Airlines was en route from Moscow to the resort town of Varadero in Cuba
As many as 5,000 wounded need to be evacuated from Gaza Strip — Health Ministry
The ministry reiterated its call for international organizations to provide medicine and fuel to keep the hospitals running
At least 12 killed, 11 injured in armed attack on hotel in Mexico
According to the local emergencies services, the attackers also set five cars on fire
West quiet about Israel's methods, but rebuked Russia for Nord Ost siege, Beslan — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that "all Western media, citing some human rights activists in our country were loudly warning against the use of force in the operation, because, they argued, hostages would suffer"
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Press review: Putin stresses Russia’s sovereignty, success in Q&A and Kiev on long EU road
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 15th
Progress MS-26 to leave for ISS on February 15, 2024 — Roscosmos
Last week, the Energia corporation’s specialists conducted comprehensive tests of the spacecraft
Finland's accession to NATO leads to creation of Leningrad Military District — Putin
Russian President noted that Russia had good relationship with Finland
Ukrainian army scales back military operations due to ammunition shortfall
Alexander Tarnavsky also said that while the Ukrainian armed forces had moved to defense in some areas, offensive operations continue in other places
Death toll from earthquake in China rises to 86
According to the regional earthquake response headquarters, another 96 people were injured
Russian gymnasts vow never to compete internationally without flag, anthem — coach
According to Irina Viner, it will be a total disgrace if Russian athletes go there
Russian PM Mishustin arrives in China
On Wednesday, the Russian prime minister will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
