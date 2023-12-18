Russian PM Mishustin begins his visit to China

BEIJING, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begins his visit to Beijing. In the next two days, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and will hold talks with Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

Tuesday’s schedule includes the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China. The parties plan to discuss current issues in the development of bilateral relations with an emphasis on practical cooperation, humanitarian and interregional exchanges.

The Russian government announced earlier that special attention will be paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation and promoting large joint projects in various fields. The adoption of a joint communique and the signing of a number of Russian-Chinese documents are also expected.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing that the heads of government will have an in-depth discussion about bilateral ties between Russia and China, practical cooperation, and issues of mutual interest.

This is Mishustin's second visit to China this year. The previous time he came to China in May - the trip program included Beijing and Shanghai.