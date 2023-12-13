Russian envoy sees US-made weapons seeping globally due to Ukrainian corruption

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. US-made weapons for Kiev are seeping across borders globally amid Ukrainian corruption, the Russian Embassy to the United States quoted Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on its Telegram channel.

"Deadly weapons carrying a 'Made in USA' label worth $200 mln will only prolong the conflict and cause suffering to thousands of people," the diplomat said. "And not only in Eastern Europe, but also in other regions of the world, where these arms seep to 'thanks to' corrupt Ukrainian officials," he emphasized.

A new package of $200 mln worth of military assistance to Ukraine was announced by US President Joe Biden at a meeting with his visiting Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, earlier. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken specified later that it would include ammunition and components for air defense systems, more munitions for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, antitank rounds and small arms ammunition as well as components and auxiliary equipment.