Russian, Nicaraguan top security officials discuss countering Western influence

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held talks with Special Presidential Envoy for relations with Russia Laureano Ortega, who is in Moscow.

"The parties discussed the prospects of Russian-Nicaraguan strategic partnership on a wide range of issues. They emphasized further coordination between Moscow and Managua on the international stage, particularly with regard to countering the aggressive policy of the collective West, which uses fascism, Nazism and other destructive ideologies to further its interests," the Russian Security Council reported.

The Russian and Nicaraguan representatives agreed to step up joint work in the interests of building a multipolar world order and to strengthen cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms. "Special attention was given to cooperation in the sphere of countering color revolutions," the Russian Security Council added.