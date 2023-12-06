Situation on battlefield indicates Russia’s victory inevitable — Kremlin Spokesman

RIYADH, December 7. /TASS/. The West would like Russia to lose the Ukrainian conflict, but the situation on the battlefield indicates that the opposite is inevitable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He noted that Western states say that the special military operation must end, "but they would like to end it with Russia’s defeat."

"However, the things that happen on the battlefield indicate the impossibility of that and, rather, the inevitability of the opposite," the spokesman said.

"On the one hand, they would like this war to stop, but, on the other hand, they prolong it by throwing money into the furnace of war," Peskov added.