Putin presents UAE President Nahyan with his portrait — Kremlin Spokesman

RIYADH, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with his portrait, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, a "protocol exchange of gifts" took place during Putin’s visit to the UAE.

"Putin presented a painting of President Nahyan, while Putin was presented with a mosaic," the spokesman specified.

After his visit to the UAE, Putin departed to Saudi Arabia. Peskov noted that his visit has a working status, which does not imply an exchange of gifts.