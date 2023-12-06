{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia, Saudi Arabia working on joint document on talks outcome — Kremlin spokesman

When asked if the document would address the situation in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said: "No, it’s largely dedicated to bilateral relations and an international outlook"

RIYADH, December 7. /TASS/. Russian and Saudi diplomats are working on a final document on the outcome of the Riyadh talks, which will not include any "peace initiatives," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our diplomats and their Saudi colleagues are in contact, considering a possible joint document. However, the goal is more to summarize the common understanding that was reached during the talks. It’s not about any joint peace initiatives," he noted.

When asked if the document would address the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said: "No, it’s largely dedicated to bilateral relations and an international outlook."

The Kremlin press service added that no text of the communique was available yet.

Tags
Dmitry PeskovSaudi Arabia
