Moscow, Riyadh to continue investment cooperation despite pressure from haters — Kremlin

RIYADH, December 7. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue investment cooperation without disclosing its details due to "a large number of haters," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Investment cooperation will continue. Clearly, the details of these matters are of commercial nature and cannot be disclosed, particularly given the large number of haters that will inevitably keep trying to put pressure," he said, when asked if the parties had discussed expanding joint energy projects.