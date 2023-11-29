Russia to bear in mind possibility of NATO ships escorting vessels from Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia will bear in mind in its military planning the possibility of NATO ships escorting ships from Ukraine in the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"There is no doubt that Kiev and the West cover themselves with good intentions and systematically press for the further destabilization in the Black Sea region and an escalation of the crisis. If all this happens, it will be taken into account by the Russian military command in planning operations in the Black Sea area," Zakharova said when asked how NATO ships escorting vessels from Ukraine might affect security in the Black Sea region.

She added that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement about the need for using NATO ships to protect the bulk carriers leaving Ukraine were an absolute cover for Kiev's "military adventures."

"Zelensky's statement shows that the militarization of the Kiev regime by NATO countries does not stop for a minute and any motives are being used for this. The declared purpose of using naval vessels to protect grain ships is an absolute cover for potential military adventures in the Black Sea by the Kiev regime and its Western handlers," Zakharova stated.