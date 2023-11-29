Moscow to respond to Moldova’s decision to join EU sanctions against Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow has slammed Moldova’s decision to join the European Union’s anti-Russia sanctions as another hostile step and it will not leave it unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On November 23, official Chisinau joined the sanctions that were imposed on Russia back in March 2014, due to actions, as specified, that subverted the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. We have already provided our view on this decision by the Moldovan authorities. We regard it as another hostile step aimed at ruining Russian-Moldovan relations. There should be no doubt that it will not be left without an answer on our part," she said at a briefing.

Russia sees how the Moldovan leadership is ratcheting up the intensity of its anti-Russian rhetoric as the EU Council’s December meeting focused on the launch of Moldova’s accession negotiations draws nearer, Zakharova noted. "Those political forces now in power are obviously using [this issue] to attempt to compensate for their loss in local elections and rehabilitate their image in the eyes of Brussels," she stressed.

The diplomat also commented on Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s statement that Russia poses a threat to the country. "We have repeatedly said that Russia poses no threat either to the Moldovan state or to the friendly Moldovan people. Fortunately, the citizens of Moldova know their history well and seek to uphold their identity, culture and language. They also remember Russia’s historical role in maintaining and developing Moldova’s nationhood, which is why we are convinced that any attempts to erase the cultural and ethnic code of the people of Moldova and break its longstanding ties with Russia are utterly in vain," Zakharova said.

Moldovan Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Nicu Popescu earlier signed a decree on the country’s decision to join the Council of the European Union’s individual sanctions against Russia.

The decision came out after the European Commission urged Chisinau to join a number of European sanctions against Russia in its report on the start of accession negotiations with Moldova. The EU has blacklisted "almost 1,800 individuals and entities." They are under travel restrictions, their assets have been frozen and no funds or other economic resources can be provided to them.