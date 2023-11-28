Ukrainian forces lose up to 110 servicemen in Donetsk area — battlegroup spokesman

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup South has defeated two Ukrainian brigades near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk area, the enemy has lost up to 110 servicemen, the group's spokesman Vadim Astafiyev told TASS.

"The southern battlegroup operating in the Donetsk area in cooperation with aviation and artillery hit the personnel and equipment of the 24th and 93rd Ukrainian mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka. In total, the enemy lost up to 110 servicemen and two infantry fighting vehicles in this area," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Russian forces also destroyed enemy 120 mm mortars near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Verkhnekamenskoye.