MELITOPOL, November 17. /TASS/. Russian forces captured four Ukrainian servicemen who surrendered after Kiev’s failed attack near Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Friday.

"We captured prisoners of war in Verbovoye where four servicemen surrendered. This took place yesterday morning when two enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed. The enemy assault personnel surrendered," he said.

As Rogov told TASS on November 16, Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles in repelling an enemy attack near Verbovoye.

The Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful attempts to advance since June 4. As Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on October 30, the Kiev regime has lost more than 90,000 troops killed and wounded, about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles over this period. The Russian defense chief stressed that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any significant tactical successes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 15 that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive had completely failed, although Kiev was preparing new offensive operations in some frontline areas.