Moscow supports development of contacts between Russian, Moldovan peoples — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow supports the development of contacts between the peoples of Russia and Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In the post-Soviet period, Russia has always attached and continues to attach great importance to the development of a dialogue with the Republic of Moldova. It should be based on the principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect, and meet the interests of the peoples of our countries, which are bound by close historical and humanitarian ties," the diplomat said in a commentary on the 350th anniversary of the birth of Moldovan statesman Demetrius Cantemir. "We are in favor of further development of these contacts. We are sure that the Moldovan people, traditionally friendly to our country, fully share this attitude, following the wise precepts of Demetrius Cantemir," she pointed out.

The diplomat added that about 22,000 Russian citizens live in Moldova, while the Moldovan diaspora in Russia amounts to several hundred thousand people.

As Zakharova recounted, the noted statesman, Gospodar (an old Slavic title meaning "Lord" - TASS) Demetrius Cantemir "made a great contribution both to the preservation and strengthening of Moldovan statehood and national identity, and to the development of Russian-Moldovan relations."