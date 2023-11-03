No rational basis for Western sanctions, Russia’s deputy foreign minister says

SAMARKAND, November 3. /TASS/. The West's anti-Russian sanctions are devoid of common sense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media, while answering a TASS question on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum.

"Sanctions are very difficult to comment on. They lack any rational basis," he said, commenting on the possibility that a ban may be imposed on exports of Russian diamonds as part of the European Union’s 12th package of sanctions against Russia. "I don't know what decision they will eventually make regarding diamonds. We do know that a discussion is afoot there."

Grushko recounted the last restrictive measures adopted by the EU on September 8, which included a ban on Russian-registered automobiles entering EU countries and the transportation across EU borders of personal items, including such personal hygiene items as shaving razors, by Russians.

"It wasn’t any artificial intelligence that wrote down that shaving accessories carried by a Russian tourist could destabilize the situation in Ukraine. It was a specific person who put pen to paper and composed this, or typed it in to a computer, and then they voted for it," Grushko noted ironically.

These measures "are so fantastically outlandish that the EU countries are refusing to implement them for a number of reasons, because they are simply unenforceable."